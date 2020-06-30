Over a crore benefitted from Shiv Bhojan scheme: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Bhojan Thali, the flagship meal scheme of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has crossed the one crore-mark.

The scheme was launched on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities, by the alliance government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and smaller allies but it gathered steamed during the existing lockdown and unlocking process to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

"From January 26, till date 1,00,00,870 thalis have been distributed," Thackeray said.

Under the scheme, 79,918 thalis were served in January, 4,67,869 in February, 5,78,031 in March, 24,99,257 in April, 33,84,040 in May and 29,91,755 thalis were served in

June, he said.

The thali comprising two chapatis, one vegetable, rice and dal was initially priced at Rs 10 but when the lockdown started it was reduced to Rs 5.

The scheme was launched with 50 outlets but now there is a whopping 848 outlets spread across the state.

During the lockdown, it came to the help of several people including the walking migrants.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all centres are observing all protocols like cleanliness, sanitisation of the premises and surroundings, all centres' staffers wash hands regularly, wear masks, etc, he added.

State's food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal is implementing the scheme.

The centres have been opened at convenient locations like big hospitals, government offices, markets, near bus or railway stations, and other public places in urban, semi-urban and rural areas.