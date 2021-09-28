Over a dozen perish in floods in Maharashtra

More than 12 to 14 people have died in the last days as the Cyclone Gulab-triggered flash-floods swept parts of the Marathwada region and its neighbouring areas in Maharashtra.

The adjacent Vidarbha region too received heavy rainfall - resulting in inundation at several places.

In Umarkhed tehsil in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha, a state-transport bus was swept away as it passed over a flooded culvert - as it was plying on the Nanded-Nagpur route.

Three bodies including that of the driver, conductor and a passenger have been recovered, while two persons have been rescued, reports reaching here said.

Onlookers captured the incident on mobile phones and the videos have gone viral on social media.

The Marathwada region comprising eight districts of Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani - spread over a vast 64,590 sq km - bore the brunt of monsoon-fury.

Excessive rainfall - over 65 mm - was recorded in over 180 circles falling under these eight districts, according to the Aurangabad-based Divisional Commissioner’s office.

At least 10 persons have died in Marathwada, which also saw extensive damage to crops, poultry and cattle.

The financial capital of Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region comprising North Konkan districts of Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri too received intermittent showers, however, there has not been any disruption of the road and rail traffic.

