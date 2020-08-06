Overnight rains continue in Mumbai

Overnight rains continued in Mumbai and its suburban areas but the intensity is expected to reduce over Thursday.

The Colaba observatory of Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD recorded 330 mm rainfall till 5.30 am, which is a record for sorts.

The south Mumbai areas of Colaba, Nariman Point, Maine Line, Kalbadevi, Fort, Crawford Market, Majid Bunder, Byculla received heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Vihar lake inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park located in north Mumbai began overflowing.

The heavy rainfall warning continues for Mumbai metropolitan region and the coastal Konkan belt.

In Mumbai, 5 units of NDRF continue to be deployed.

"Mumbai Rainfall updates at 5.30 am - Santacruz 146.1mm, Colaba 330.0mm Radar image indicating intense clouds over N of Palghar. Mumbai, Thane not much clouds.

Night rains reduction observed, but Colaba is setting up another rerord for Aug RF. Today could see reduction in day's rainfall," K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, tweeted.

Amid the compounding situation, prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and reviewed the situation.

The Maharashtra government has asked people to stay indoors.

"While we’ve asked all to stay home, the police and urban/ rural local bodies staff are on streets and are braving the stormy rains.

Please stay home and stay put wherever indoors you are across the entire belt receiving rains," state tourism minister Aditya Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, the water accumulation in south Mumbai has reduced considerably.