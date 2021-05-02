Overworked doctors under pressure to treat VIP patients at Goa Covid-19 hospitals: Doctors Association

The pressure on already overworked doctors to treat VIP patients with special preference and the lack of oxygen and oxygen beds are some of the concerns raised by government resident doctors working at designated Covid-19 facilities in the state.

In a letter to the dean of the Goa Medical College, the state government's apex health facility, the Doctors' Association said that there was a mismatch between announcements made by "higher authorities" related to the Covid-19 infrastructure and the current situation.

"Residents in Covid-19 casualty who are managing more than 30 new patients at a time are told to see these 'VIP' patients on a preferential basis and get them admitted fast, even if many times, they don’t require admission," the letter to the dean said. "The other critical patients who have been waiting for two to three hours then fight with us."

Read | Goa lockdown to end on Monday; new Covid restrictions for eight more days

Despite public assurances from both Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Goa's Covid-19 health facilities are running short of oxygen supplies, according to the letter written by the Association.

"The oxygen supply in various Covid-19 wards is not even close to sufficient. The central oxygen flow delivers very low flow oxygen at times and that is inadequate to keep NIVs and ventilators working effectively," the letter said.

Patients at Goa's hospitals have died from the lack of oxygen, the association said.