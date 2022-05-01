Owaisi rejects need for Uniform Civil Code in India

The Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required: Owaisi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 11:47 ist
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: AFP Photo

In a statement that could spark off a political debate, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi squarely rejected the need for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

“It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country. The Law Commission of India has opined that a UCC is not needed in the country," Owaisi said in Aurangabad on Saturday evening.

Owaisi, who was accompanied by Aurangabad MP and AIMIM Maharashtra President Imtiaz Jaleel and AIMIM Maharashtra Working President and educationist Dr.Gaffar Quadri, was asked a question about the BJP-ruled states planning to come out with their own versions of the civil code.

Owaisi, a Hyderabad MP, referring to BJP-ruled Goa, said: “As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right of second marriage if the couple don't have a male child by the age of 30…what would be the BJP say on that? They have a government there….the Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required.”

“Why is the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate not there for Muslims, Sikhs and Christians? Also, the Constitution promises to protect the culture of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland….is it not violation of rights,” he said.

Owaisi also referred to the Directive Principles of State Policy of India and said: “….it also talks about prohibition of liquor but nobody can be seen talking about that.”

India News
AIMIM
Asaduddin Owaisi
uniform civil code

