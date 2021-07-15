P S Sreedharan Pillai takes oath as Goa Governor

P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday took oath as the Governor of Goa, replacing B S Koshyari, who was holding the additional charge of the state along with Maharashtra.
Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta administered the oath of office to Pillai in the morning at the Raj Bhavan, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present.
Koshyari had been holding the additional charge as the governor of Goa since August 2020 after the transfer of Satya Pal Malik from the post.
Talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, the chief minister welcomed the new governor and said that his guidance would be sought on different issues related to the state.
Pillai was serving as Governor of Mizoram before he was shifted to the coastal state.
Assembly elections in Goa are due in February 2022.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations
The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study