Packers and movers firm steals man's household items worth Rs 2.6 lakh

A government staffer lost Rs 2.36 lakh after a movers and packers firm he had engaged after finding it online fled with his household items, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.
Vyankatraman Nagarajan (54) was shifting house from Bengaluru to Nagpur and the deal was fixed with the accused firm for Rs 47,500, he said.
"The firm's truck is untraceable and items like washing machine, refrigerator, television set etc are missing. We have registered a case under IPC and Information Technology Act," the official added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years
Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO
Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl
Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident
Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley
UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash
Andaman, the hidden gem of India