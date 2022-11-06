Packers and movers firm steals man's household items worth Rs 2.6 lakh

Movers steal man's household items worth Rs 2.36 lakh

Vyankatraman Nagarajan (54) was shifting house from Bengaluru to Nagpur

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Nov 06 2022, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 23:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A government staffer lost Rs 2.36 lakh after a movers and packers firm he had engaged after finding it online fled with his household items, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

Vyankatraman Nagarajan (54) was shifting house from Bengaluru to Nagpur and the deal was fixed with the accused firm for Rs 47,500, he said.

"The firm's truck is untraceable and items like washing machine, refrigerator, television set etc are missing. We have registered a case under IPC and Information Technology Act," the official added.

