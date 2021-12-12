Padma Shree awardee Tulsi Gowda to get Mother Teresa award 2021

An octogenarian environmentalist from Karnataka, Tulsi Gowda, will be conferred with the coveted Mother Teresa Memorial Award 2021 instituted by Mumbai-based Harmony Foundation.

The four awardees this time are Tulsi Gowda, the Paani Foundation launched by actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Aadya Joshi, and Subojit Mukherjee.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari would present the awards at the Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Tulsi Gowda, a recipient of Padma Shree is being awarded for her astounding and inspirational contribution towards the conservation of trees and her prodigious traditional knowledge of the same.

“Each year, the Harmony Foundation identifies a theme for the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards and the Harmony International Conference that aligns with the need of the hour affecting humanity worldwide. This year we embark on the Awards’ 17th year of felicitating selfless individuals and organisations who work relentlessly in the realm of environmental sustainability,” said Dr Abraham Mathai, founder-chairman, Harmony Foundation.

The next awardee of Mother Teresa Memorial Award 2021, Aadya Joshi is the recipient of the Children’s Climate Prize 2020. Joshi is the pioneer and founder of The Right Green initiative, an initiative that spreads awareness by educating children and municipal authorities about using native plants to create biodiversity-rich ecosystems in urban environments.

Paani Foundation is being awarded for its impeccable and extraordinary mission to create a drought-free Maharashtra, which is ecologically as well as economically prosperous.

Subojit Mukherjee is awarded for his exceptionally insightful efforts to amplify the green cover in and around Mumbai, and as a Jal Rakshak, for his leading innovations in rainwater harvesting.

“A sustainable environment is monumental for the survival of humanity and other species of our planet. While humanity marches ahead in all spheres of what it terms progress, we forget our responsibility to its own future. After all, we do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. Unsustainable developmental practices have exerted traumatic pressure on the ecosystem and damaged it beyond repair,” Mathai said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: