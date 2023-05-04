Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Pak foreign minister in India to attend SCO meet

Bhutto Zardari's visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Benaulim (Goa),
  • May 04 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 15:43 ist

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first such high-level visit to India from the neighbouring country since 2011.

Bhutto Zardari's visit comes amid continued strain in ties between India and Pakistan on a number of issues including Islamabad's continued support to cross-border terrorism.

"On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of the SCO," Bhutto Zardari tweeted ahead of his arrival here.

"During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," he said. The Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India is the first such trip from Islamabad since 2011.

India News
Goa
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Pakistan

