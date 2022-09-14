Pakistani boat with 40 kg drugs worth Rs 200 crore seized off Gujarat coast

Drugs worth ₹200cr in Pak boat seized off Gujarat coast

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 14 2022, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 10:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

In joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS apprehended a Pakistan boat 6 miles inside Indian waters with 40 kgs of drugs valued at Rs 200 crore, reported ANI quoting ICG officials.

Two fast attack boats of ICG caught Pakistani boat 33 nautical miles off Jakhau coast in Gujarat. 

The Pakistani crew along with boat are being brought to Jakhau for further investigation.

More to follow...

Indian Coast Guard
Gujarat
India News

