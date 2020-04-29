Palgarh lynching: Seer Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth urges PM Narendra Modi a probe by sitting Supreme Court judge

Palgarh lynching: Seer seeks probe by sitting SC judge

PTI
  • Apr 29 2020, 06:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 06:31 ist
Supreme Court in New Delhi (PTI File photo)

Shankaracharya Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe by a sitting apex court judge into the Palgarh lynching case.

The seer sought an exemplary punishment so that such an incident does not take place in future.

In a letter to the prime minister, he said only a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge will satisfy seers.

Three men, who were mistaken for thieves, were allegedly lynched on in Maharashtra's Palgarh recently.

Among the victims, two were sadhus.

