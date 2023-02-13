Palghar: 19-year-old drags constable on bonnet of car 

In a shocking incident, a traffic branch police constable was dragged over around 1.5 kms on the bonnet of a speeding car as he asked the driver to stop after he jumped a signal in Vasai in the Palghar district.

The incident took place in the Vasai suburbs - nearly 60 kms away from downtown Mumbai - on Sunday evening.

Also Read: Bengaluru road rage: Man gets dragged on car bonnet by woman for 3 km

The driver, a 19-year-old boy, was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and other provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The car had a Uttar Pradesh number plate and when he jumped the signal, the traffic police constable asked him to stop and started taking details. To the policeman’s surprise, he accelerated the car, hitting the cop and dragging him for 1.5 kms. However, he was caught in a traffic jam when people came to the rescue of the cop and got hold of him. The accused did not possess a driving license.