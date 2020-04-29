Palghar lynching: 35 policemen transferred in Maharashtra

Nearly a fortnight after two sadhus of Juna Akhada and their driver were lynched to death in Palghar district, 35 policemen have been transferred. All these policemen were attached to the Kasa police station.

The Gadchinchale village in the Dahanu tehsil, where the incident took place came under the jurisdiction of Kasa police station.

Earlier, the government has suspended two inspectors and have ordered a probe by State-CID into the incident.

The cops, who were transferred by Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh on Tuesday night, include constables, head constables and assistant police inspectors.

Meanwhile, Chitra Chaudhari, the sarpanch of Gadchinchale village, who belongs to the BJP, has been provided police security after being threatened by the families of those arrested in the lynching case.

The police has arrested 110 persons including 9 juveniles.

Two sadhus -- Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70 years), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) -- and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were brutally lynched to death on the night of April 16.

For four days before the incident, there were rumours that robbers had come to the village to steal kidneys particularly of children and sell them in the black market. This led to the villagers mounting a round-the-clock vigil. The sadhus and their driver was attacked by villagers suspecting to be kidnappers.