Palghar lynching: 38 held, remanded in judicial custody

Palghar lynching case: 38 held, remanded in judicial custody

The total number of accused in judicial custody is now 70

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 24 2020, 20:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 20:28 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Thirty-eight people were arrested by Maharashtra police on Saturday in connection with April's Palghar lynching case in which two sadhus and their driver were killed by a mob, a case that had hit national headlines and led to a political slugfest.

They were sent to judicial custody by a Dahanu court till November 4, officials said.

Earlier, on October 21, a total of 24 people were held followed by eight the next day, they said.

The total number of accused in judicial custody is now 70, they added.

On April 16, two seers and their driver, who were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car, were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar's Gadchinchlale village on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Palghar

What's Brewing

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

Covid-19 did what animal rights activists couldn't

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

First-ever Asian giant hornet nest found in US

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

31% of adolescents battled extreme anxiety due to Covid

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

Mars losing atmosphere faster than Earth, probes show

 