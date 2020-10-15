Palghar SP Gaurav Singh at time of lynching gets new posting at Nashik

Palghar SP at time of lynching gets new posting

The state Home department in an order issued on Wednesday posted Singh as superintendent of the police academy in Nashik. Credit: iStock

Former Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, who was sent on compulsory leave in May following the lynching of three persons in the district, has been posted as superintendent of the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik.

The state Home department in an order issued on Wednesday posted Singh as superintendent of the police academy in Nashik.

On April 16, two monks and their driver, who were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car, were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar's Gadchinchlale village on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

Singh, who was at that time the district superintendent of police, was later sent on compulsory leave and Dattatreya Shinde was appointed as the new SP of Palghar.

