Palghar tremors: Audio-video clips released to help villagers

The district administration in Palghar in Maharashtra has issued a series of educative audio and video clips for villagers amid a series of low-intensity tremors that have hit Dahanu and Talasari talukas in region in the past few days.

Collector Manik Gursal on Saturday said the clips, in Marathi and in simple terms for the common man to comprehend, have details of what to do and what to avoid during earthquakes.

"Besides this initiative, the district's disaster control plan is ready and is being monitored at the collector's level. The local civil defence units have been asked to conduct mock drills in villages to find out preparedness of people," he added.

Dahanu tehsildar Rahul Sarang told PTI the local coordination committees at the gram panchayat level, which consists of talathi, sarpanch, village patil among others, met on Friday to discuss the issue of tremors in the region.

The district experienced as many as eight tremors on Friday, and over 15 through the week, officials said.