Pall of gloom descends on Raigad after at least 12 killed in landslide

A pall of gloom descended on Irshalwadi-Chauk area as anxious relatives with tears in their eyes, tension in faces and choked voices gathered braving inclement weather to know about their near and dear ones.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as people were seen wailing below the hills from where the search and rescue (S&R) and relief operations were being coordinated.

“I have lost everything…my entire family is there,” an old woman said, breaking down. “They are all there, please save them,” she said, talking about her sons and their families.

“I lost parents, grand-parents and siblings,” said Jaishree, a girl who survived the incident as she was staying at an ashram-shala a little distance away.

“Nothing remains in the village. Everything is lost, there is nothing…we are devastated,” said a family that survived and took shelter in a field before walking down in the morning.

The locals - who were waiting at the base of the hill - prayed to Goddess Irshaldevi - the local deity, of which a small temple is there in the village which was affected by the landslide.

The Raigad district and Khalapur tehsil administration had set up make-shift tents and organised clothes and food packets for the victims.

The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Food & Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that arrangements shall be made for the victims and their families to avail free rations till their broken lives return on track.

Local groups, NGOs, adventure organisations and others have made arrangements for tea, snacks or meals for the devastated families, the rescue teams and others visiting the tragedy spot.