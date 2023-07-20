Pall of gloom descends Raigad after landslide kills 12

Pall of gloom descends on Raigad after at least 12 killed in landslide

The Raigad district and Khalapur tehsil administration had set up make-shift tents and organised clothes and food packets for the victims. 

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 18:54 ist
Members of rescue teams prepare graves to bury the victims after a landslide following heavy rains in Raigad district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

A pall of gloom descended on Irshalwadi-Chauk area as anxious relatives with tears in their eyes, tension in faces and choked voices gathered braving inclement weather to know about their near and dear ones. 

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as people were seen wailing below the hills from where the search and rescue (S&R) and relief operations were being coordinated.

“I have lost everything…my entire family is there,” an old woman said, breaking down. “They are all there, please save them,” she said, talking about her sons and their families. 

Also Read | Irshalwadi wake up call; ban mining of Raigad, Thane hills: Environmentalists

“I lost parents, grand-parents and siblings,” said Jaishree, a girl who survived the incident as she was staying at an ashram-shala a little distance away. 

“Nothing remains in the village. Everything is lost, there is nothing…we are devastated,” said a  family that survived and took shelter in a field before walking down in the morning. 

The locals - who were waiting at the base of the hill - prayed to Goddess Irshaldevi - the local deity, of which a small temple is there in the village which was affected by the landslide. 

The Raigad district and Khalapur tehsil administration had set up make-shift tents and organised clothes and food packets for the victims. 

The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia  of Rs five lakh  to the next of  kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Food & Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that arrangements shall be made for the victims and their families to avail free rations till their broken lives return on track.
Local groups, NGOs, adventure organisations and others have made arrangements for tea, snacks or meals for the devastated families, the rescue teams and others visiting the tragedy spot.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Raigad
landslides
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

Ace Assam swimmer crosses English Channel both ways

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

BBC Player, BBC Kids to be available on Prime Video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Bollywood 'shocked' at Manipur women viral video

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Arsenal produce record 5-0 rout of MLS All-Stars

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

Cheapest Domino's pizza is in inflation-hit India

 