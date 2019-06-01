Panaji’s Cong MLA, Mayor booked for ‘molestation’

Panaji's Congress MLA, Mayor and former Deputy Mayor were on Saturday booked for allegedly molesting a woman during an anti-encroachment drive outside a casino office in the state capital on Friday.

The victim in her complaint to the Panaji town police station has alleged that while she was protesting the demolition drive, Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate, Mayor Uday Madkaikar and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh, allegedly molested her at the anti-encroachment drive site.

According to police sub inspector Arjun Gawas, an FIR has been filed against the trio under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. "The FIR has been registered and preliminary investigations are on," Dessai said.