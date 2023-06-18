Panama cargo ship longest vessel ever to call on Indian port

When Panama-flagged container ship MSC Hamburg arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Nhava Sheva history of sorts was created as she is the longest vessel ever to call on an Indian port.

MSC Hamburg safely arrived at PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals at 1124 hours on Saturday.

MSC Hamburg is a Container Ship built in 2015 and is sailing under the flag of Panama.

Her carrying capacity is 16,652 TEUs and her current draught is reported to be 14 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 399 meters and her width is 54 meters.

“This remarkable achievement symbolizes the strength of our maritime capabilities and available infrastructure to facilitate seamless trade and commerce. The arrival of the MSC Hamburg marks another significant milestone in our journey towards establishing JNPA as a global hub for maritime excellence,” JNPA Chairman Sanjay Sethi said.

Departing from its port of origin Colombo, MSC Hamburg embarked on a meticulously planned and flawlessly executed journey, covering thousands of nautical miles to reach the JNPA terminal in a safe and timely manner. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the professionalism and expertise of the entire crew involved in navigating and managing the vessel's operations.

“As a vital gateway for international shipments, JNPA plays a crucial role in strengthening global supply chains, and the arrival of MSC Hamburg further enhances the port's capabilities in meeting the growing demands of trade,” added Sethi.

To commemorate the occasion, Sethi, along with JNPA Deputy Chairman U. S. Wagh, Deputy Conservator Balasaheb Pawar and General Manager Girish Thomas present a plaque to the Master of MSC Hamburg.