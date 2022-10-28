Pandharpur to be transformed into a pilgrimage centre

The ancient temple town of Pandharpur will be developed as an important religious and pilgrimage centre with upgradation of world-class infrastructure facilities.

Pandharpur is often referred to as the Dakshin Kashi -- which shows the importance and significance of the place.

Located on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river, Pandharpur is located in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.

Pandharpur houses the Vithoba Temple, known as Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir -- dedicated to God Vithoba -- a form/incarnation of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna and his consort Goddess Rakhumai.

The idol is called by different names Vithoba, Pandurang, Pandhari, Vithal and Vithalnath.

Besides, there are hundreds of temples in Pandharpur.

The nearly three-week-long annual pilgrimage or ‘wari’ -- one of the most important traditions of the Warkari Sampradaya -- ends in Pandharpur on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashadi Ekadashi'.

As per tradition, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and his wife perform the first puja on 'Ashadi Ekadashi' in the Vitthal-Rukmini temple.

“The temple town of Pandharpur would see massive development in the days to come. We are working with various departments and agencies,” state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told DH. “A lot of work needs to be done to transform Pandharpur. It is one of the most important religious centres of India and we are committed to develop and transform it,” Lodha added.

The Solapur district administration, Pandharpur Municipal Council, the Pandharpur Development Authority are working on the project.

Not only people from Maharashtra but devotees from other states too come to Pandharpur.