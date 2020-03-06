Panic-struck Yes Bank customers throng ATMs and branches

Fuming customers of the crisis-hit Yes Bank trooped outside scores of branches and ATMs in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and other cities on Friday to withdraw money after the Reserve Bank of India imposed withdrawal curbs and other restrictions late on Thursday. ATMs have run out of cash and net-banking system was not working properly.

Panick-struck customers rushed to the ATMs since late Thursday for withdrawals but many soon became dry, leaving them exasperated, especially in the suburbs and residential areas, and the scene was repeated this morning in commercial areas like south Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, Lower Parel, etc.

There was chaos, confusion, anger and anguish outside the branches and ATM kiosks of the crisis-ridden Yes Bank as customers made serpentine queues to withdraw money.

Besides, customers said certain UPI transactions which are on the Yes Bank PSP (Payment Service Provider) are reportedly not going through, all types of accounts are inaccessible even via netbanking, and many fintech players are hit badly.

Mumbaikars are particularly peeved as the RBI orders came on the eve of the popular Holi festival on Monday, followed by Gudi Padva after a fortnight, the ongoing examination season when cash in hand is a necessity, not to mention the long weekend breaks thousands have planned in advance.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted a video of customers outside a branch in south Mumbai, saying: "Restless depositors for withdrawing their money are queuing up outside Yes Bank branches."

A customer Vijay P. Singh said he drove down to the ATM in Kandivali suburb around 1 am and was stunned to see at least 25 people in queue.

Another shaken customer Vinod Panda from Navi Mumbai rushed to the Yes Bank Kharghar Branch but had to return disappointed as the bank was not willing to disburse even the promised Rs.50,000.

Many other customers reported the same, including a retired teacher from Dadar who said that she transferred all her monies to the bank for convenience and now regrets it.

Several agitated customers confronted the Yes Bank officials by comparing the crisis to the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank imbroglio which erupted last September.

However, the officials defended themselves by claiming that while the PMC Bank crisis was due to frauds, the Yes Bank crisis was only a case of liquidity crunch which would be resolved within a month, and customers woes would ease. The withdrawal restrictions imposed by the RBI has left the customers fuming - and comes within months of the PMC Bank scandal.

Given the state of the customers of PMC Bank with around a dozen deaths reported so far, there are few takers for Yes Bank’s arguments after the sudden developments last night.