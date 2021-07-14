Pankaja Munde would not rebel: Chandrakant Patil

Pankaja Munde would not rebel: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

She and her sister were not considered during the recent Cabinet reshuffle

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 14 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 17:06 ist
Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil. Credit: Facebook/@ChDadaPatil

A day after BJP leader Pankaja Munde staged a show of strength and spoke out for being sidelined; Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that she would not rebel against the party.

Pankaja, a BJP national secretary and former Maharashtra minister and her sister Dr Pritam Munde, who is the Beed MP, were not considered during the recent Cabinet reshuffle undertaken by the BJP-led Central government.

“Pankaja Munde is the daughter of late Gopinath Munde. It was Munde Ji who took the party from the office to the streets in Maharashtra. She comes from such a family, she would not rebel,” Patil said on Wednesday.

Read more: Devendra Fadnavis vs Pankaja Munde war comes out in open

Earlier, Pankaja, who was the rural development minister in former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government, said that she was avoiding a ‘dharma-yuddha’ but the moment she feels that “Ram is not here” she would decide her future course of action.

During her outburst, she did not take the name of Fadnavis but declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda are her leaders. Asked whether she considers Fadnavis as her leader or not, she said: “I am the national secretary and work at the national level. Hence, my leaders are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra
Pankaja Munde
Devendra Fadnavis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way

 