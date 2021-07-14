Pankaja Munde would not rebel: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

A day after BJP leader Pankaja Munde staged a show of strength and spoke out for being sidelined; Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that she would not rebel against the party.

Pankaja, a BJP national secretary and former Maharashtra minister and her sister Dr Pritam Munde, who is the Beed MP, were not considered during the recent Cabinet reshuffle undertaken by the BJP-led Central government.

“Pankaja Munde is the daughter of late Gopinath Munde. It was Munde Ji who took the party from the office to the streets in Maharashtra. She comes from such a family, she would not rebel,” Patil said on Wednesday.

Read more: Devendra Fadnavis vs Pankaja Munde war comes out in open

Earlier, Pankaja, who was the rural development minister in former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' government, said that she was avoiding a ‘dharma-yuddha’ but the moment she feels that “Ram is not here” she would decide her future course of action.

During her outburst, she did not take the name of Fadnavis but declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda are her leaders. Asked whether she considers Fadnavis as her leader or not, she said: “I am the national secretary and work at the national level. Hence, my leaders are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda.”