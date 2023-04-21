Paralyzed senior citizen raped at hospital in Nagpur

The hospital staff nabbed the man after the nurse raised alarm and handed him over to the police

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Apr 21 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 77-year-old paralysed woman at a private hospital here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused, who is 39 years old, was visiting a friend whose mother had been hospitalized after suffering a paralysis stroke, an official said.

He offered to stay with her in the hospital room while his friend stepped out to get medicines.

When a nurse entered the room by opening its latched door, she saw that he was sexually assaulting the woman who was unconscious, the police official said. The hospital staff nabbed the man after the nurse raised alarm and handed him over to the police.

The accused was arrested under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that the elderly woman was being provided medical as well as psychological support.

