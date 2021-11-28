Param Bir Singh to appear before State CID this week over extortion, graft charges

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is facing half a dozen cases of extortion and misuse of office, is likely to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra Police this week.

Last week, Singh, who is now the Commandant General of Home Guards, appeared before the Mumbai Police and Thane Police in connection with two cases after being granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court.

The Pune-headquartered State-CID is investigating three FIRs; Singh is likely to appear before the CID’s regional office in Belapur of Navi Mumbai.

Superintendent of Police MN Jagtap, who is attached to the State CID, would be supervising the investigations of the three cases. One of the three cases is based on a complaint filed by inspector Bhimrao Ghadge.

The other two cases pertain to extortion complaints registered by Bhayander-based developer Shyamsunder Agarwal against Singh and other police officers in the Marine Drive police station and another complaint is lodged by Agarwal’s nephew, Sharad Agarwal, in Kopri police station of Thane.

Singh is an officer of the 1988-batch of IPS and he had alleged that the former Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had fixed a Rs 100-crore per month collection target for Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

