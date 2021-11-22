Param Bir Singh very much in country, advocate tells Supreme Court

Param Bir Singh's advocate on Monday told the Supreme Court that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is very much in the country and he is not absconding.
Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion case, is hiding as he faces threat to his life from Mumbai Police, the advoacte added.
Last week, the Supreme Court refused to consider a plea for protection to former Mumbai's top cop Param Bir Singh, saying no hearing and any relief can be granted to him in cases launched against after his sensational Rs 100 crore extortion charges till he disclosed his whereabouts.
More to follow...
