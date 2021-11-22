Param Bir Singh very much in country, advocate tells SC

Param Bir Singh very much in country, advocate tells Supreme Court

Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion case, is hiding as he faces threat to his life from Mumbai Police

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 13:08 ist
Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Param Bir Singh's advocate on Monday told the Supreme Court that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner is very much in the country and he is not absconding. 

Singh, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion case, is hiding as he faces threat to his life from Mumbai Police, the advoacte added. 

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to consider a plea for protection to former Mumbai's top cop Param Bir Singh, saying no hearing and any relief can be granted to him in cases launched against after his sensational Rs 100 crore extortion charges till he disclosed his whereabouts.

More to follow...

Param Bir Singh
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Supreme Court
India News

