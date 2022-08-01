Parents to be prosecuted too if child violates traffic norms, says Goa police official

Parents will also be prosecuted along with their child in case the latter is found to be violating traffic norms, a senior Goa police official said on Monday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dharmesh Angle told reporters the number of fatal accidents were on rise in the state, due to reasons like drunken driving and over-speeding.
"In some cases, even minors have been found to be indulging in drunken driving and over-speeding. The parents of the child would be called to the police station and they would be prosecuted for traffic violations," Angle said.
Parents cannot shy away from their responsibilities as it is their lookout to ensure there is no underage driving, he added.
"This year, 143 people have died in 133 accidents. Most recently, four occupants of a sports utility vehicle died after it plunged into Zuari river. The number of fatalities have increased significantly compared to last year. This calls for stringent measures," he said. The traffic police would be implementing a very strict check at major points through day and night against drunken driving.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact
Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing
Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why
Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly