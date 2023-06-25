Part of building collapses in Mumbai; no casualty

There was so far no report of any casualty, the official said, adding some residents were stranded in the building and the rescue operation was under way.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jun 25 2023, 14:48 ist
  updated: Jun 25 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A portion of a ground-plus-three floor residential building collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire brigade official said.

Mumbai and its suburbs have been receiving heavy rains since Saturday.

A portion of the building located in Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed at 9.33 am, the official said.

Fire brigade, police and civic personnel rushed to the spot, the official added.

Earlier, heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday to the death of two persons who were washed away in a drain. The heavy showers had also caused traffic snarls, tree fall incidents and short circuits, as per officials.

