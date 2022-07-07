Part of building collapses in Thane; no casualties

A portion of a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.
A portion of the gallery of the building's A-wing, which had no occupants, crashed in Kalwa area. After getting a message around 1.50 pm, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot, Sawant said. They helped members of three families residing in the building's B-wing to come out of their houses safely.
The residents later went to stay at their relatives' homes, he said. Thane has been witnessing heavy rains since the last four days. On Wednesday, a slab of a protection wall of a government-run ESIS hospital in Thane city had collapsed, injuring a 73-year-old woman, Sawant earlier said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says
'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday
'Thor 4' review: Lots of love, very little thunder
Chocolatier for a day in Willy Wonka land
Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware
Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics
MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road