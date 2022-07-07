Part of building collapses in Thane; no casualties

Part of building collapses in Thane; no casualties

Rescuers helped members of three families residing in the building's B-wing to come out of their houses safely

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 07 2022, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 17:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A portion of a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday afternoon, a civic official said. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A portion of the gallery of the building's A-wing, which had no occupants, crashed in Kalwa area. After getting a message around 1.50 pm, local firemen and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot, Sawant said. They helped members of three families residing in the building's B-wing to come out of their houses safely.

The residents later went to stay at their relatives' homes, he said. Thane has been witnessing heavy rains since the last four days. On Wednesday, a slab of a protection wall of a government-run ESIS hospital in Thane city had collapsed, injuring a 73-year-old woman, Sawant earlier said.

Thane
Maharashtra
India News
Building Collapse

