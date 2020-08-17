Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt

Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 17 2020, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 23:07 ist

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The building is located on Shirley Rajan Road near Rizvi ArchitectureCollege in Bandra (west), an official said.

"Eight fire engines have reached the spot," a fire brigade officer, said adding that the incident occurred around 8:30 pm.

According to the BMC official, the fire brigade has tagged it as a level-3 incident, and along with eight fire engines, a rescue van has also been sent to the spot.

A search operation is underway.

 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Maharashtra
Building Collapse

