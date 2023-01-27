Patanjali Foods Q3 profits rises 15% to Rs 269 crore

Its net profit stood at Rs 234.07 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 21:54 ist
Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo

Patanjali Foods Ltd, which is mainly into edible oil business, has posted a 15 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 269.18 crore for the December quarter on better sales.

Total income rose by 26 per cent to Rs 7,963.75 crore during the quarter ended December 31, as compared to Rs 6,301.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, nine-month period ended December 31, 2022, net profit increased to Rs 622.73 crore from Rs 571.87 crore a year ago, said Patanjali Foods, which is part of Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved.

Total income rose to Rs 23,858.50 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal year from Rs 17,608.18 crore in the previous year.

Patanjali Foods Ltd (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd), has 25 manufacturing facilities, and an allocation of 6.23 lakh hectares of oil palm plantation.

Besides edible oils, the company sells many food products like neutraceuticals, biscuits and noodles.

Patanjali
Business News

