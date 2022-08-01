Patra Chawl scam: Sanjay Raut to be produced in court today

Firebrand Shiv Sena leader and four-time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case, would be produced before a special court on Monday.

After a mandatory medical check-up, Raut would be taken before a special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Raut would be produced around 1130 hrs.

The 61-year-old journalist-politician is a close aide of Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and is the chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena.

Over the years, he has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the BJP and had been facing the heat of ED since the time he played a key role in the formation of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

After grilling for over 14 to 15 hours, Raut was placed under arrest past midnight.

On Sunday morning, ED teams, accompanied by units of CRPF, swooped at Maitree, his bungalow in Bhandup, and started the raids.

In the evening, he was taken to the ED office at Ballard Estate.

Last night, he was arrested.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA and his brother Sunil Raut said that with the arrest of Raut, the BJP is trying to muzzle the voice of Shiv Sena. "Raut saheb will fight, we all will fight...the Shiv Sena will fight," he said.