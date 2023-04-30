Pawar’s memoir to throw light on post-2015 politics 

'Lok Majhe Sangati’, the revised edition of the memoir of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - which would throw light on the national and Maharashtra politics post-2015, would be released on Tuesday in Mumbai.

The 82-year-old Pawar is expected to share several important insights in the book including the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in October-November 2019.

The first edition of the book was released in 2015, coinciding with the 75th birthday celebrations of Pawar.

Currently, a Rajya Sabha member, Pawar, who is working on Opposition unity, had held several important posts in the past including being a four-time Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-term Union Minister having handled the crucial portfolios of defence and agriculture and being the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The fresh edition would deal with the years involving the BJP-led NDA with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the saddle and an Opposition, which is fighting out the saffron party.

In 2019, Pawar crafted the MVA by including the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in the Congress-NCP Democratic Front alliance, which had been in power in Maharashtra from 1999-2014. However, in June 2022, the government led by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was toppled by Eknath Shinde with the help of the BJP.

The book would be released on 2 May at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“The happenings in the life of Saheb post-2015 have been brought out in the memories,” Pawar’s daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said.