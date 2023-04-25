Pawar’s remarks on MVA's existence create flutter

A statement by Sharad Pawar expressing doubts over the existence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) till the 2024 elections created a flutter in the opposition tri-party coalition in Maharashtra.

However, the NCP supremo said on Monday that his remarks were blown out of proportion.

Pawar’s statement comes amid speculations that his nephew and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar’s growing closer with the state BJP leadership.

"If someone is trying to break away, then it is their strategy and they must be doing that. If we have to take a stand, then we will take a firm stand. It is not right to speak anything on it as we have not had any discussions regarding this,” he said in Amravati on Sunday in what appeared to be a reference to his nephew.

On the MVA, he said, “Today, we are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and we are willing to work together. But the desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not, has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?”.

Reacting to Pawar’s statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said: “He (Pawar) is an experienced leader. His comments are important… Now, anyone can think and understand what they want.”

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed there is confusion among MVA leaders as well as the public about how far the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance will go.

State Congress President Nana Patole said: “Congress wants all the parties opposing the BJP’s politics to come together and fight in unison. Those in alliance with us might have some different opinions. But, we firmly believe that the Constitution is in danger and that we shall take whoever stays with us together in our fight to save it.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, however, claimed that Pawar’s statement was misconstrued. "The alliance is very strong at the moment. We are addressing rallies together,” he said.