Pawar saheb has not understood Rahul: Congress

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s statement on Rahul Gandhi on the issue of “consistency” has not gone down well within the Maharashtra Congress.

“Pawar saheb is a senior leader…we respect him….He has not understood Rahul Gandhi,” state’s Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MRCC) president Balasaheb Thorat said.

“There appears to be a lack of consistency, it will have to be seen if there is acceptance (of Rahul Gandhi) within the (Congress) party organisation,” Pawar, the chief architect of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, had said during an interaction organised by a prominent media house.

MPCC working president and Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur too said such statements are not good.

“Everybody should follow the basic rules of the coalition. Being a working president of the MPCC, I must appeal to colleagues of the Maha Vikas Aghadi that if you want a stable government in Maharashtra then stop commenting on Congress leadership. Our leadership is very strong and stable. Formation of the MVA is a result of our strong belief in democratic values,” she added.