Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

Days after she filed a complaint of sexual harassment against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Payal Ghosh on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

She was accompanied by RPI (A) President and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, a key ally of the BJP and her lawyer Nitin Satpute.

Payal Ghosh has started the #MeToo movement again in Bollywood, and has got support from various quarters including a section of the film industry.

“We had a great meeting with the Governor. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!!,” Payal Ghosh said.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for making unwarranted sexual advances towards Payal Ghosh in 2013 at his Yari Road house.

Kashyap, however, had denied the charges.