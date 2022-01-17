Peak of third Covid wave seems to be over in Mumbai

The peak of the Omicron-triggered third wave of Covid-19 pandemic seems to be over in the financial capital of Mumbai even as Maharashtra experienced a drop of nearly 10,000 cases on Monday.

During the day, the state recorded 31,111 cases and 24 deaths taking the progressive total to 72,42,921 and 1,41,832, respectively.

The active cases in the state now stands at 2,67,334, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

On Sunday, the state recorded 41,327 cases - and the drop on Monday was 10,216.

Mumbai recorded 5,956 cases while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 12,885 cases.

“The test positivity rate in Mumbai is down to around 13 per cent now. So it's certain that Mumbai has crossed the peak of the third wave of Covid-10 orchestrated by the Omicron variant,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

