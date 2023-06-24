Pedestrian held for molesting teen in Thane

Pedestrian held for molesting teenage girl in Maharashtra's Thane

The incident occurred on June 23 morning in Gopal Nagar area, police said.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jun 24 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a 59-year-old man from Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting a teenage girl, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Gopal Nagar area, he said. "The victim, a 14-year-old girl, had stepped of her house when the accused, a pedestrian, caught hold of her and molested her. The minor raised an alarm, following which the people around held the man and took him to the police," assistant police inspector Vaibhav Chumble of Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli said.

The accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354 (assault or uses criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
crime against children
Crime
Pocso act

