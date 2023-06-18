Pedestrian raises alarm after noticing smoke at top floor of Mumbai hotel; fire brigade says no blaze

A pedestrian raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out of the top floor of a plush 34-floor hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, but a fire official later said there was no blaze and the smoke was billowing out of the hotel's chimney.
According to the fire official, they were alerted at 8.20 am after the person noticed smoke at the Trident Hotel located at Nariman Point here.
A fire engine and a jumbo tanker arrived at the spot.
Also Read | MP: Fire in 6-storey govt building in Bhopal doused; no casualties
After reaching the spot, the fire personnel found the smoke was coming out of a chimney on the building's terrace due to a technical failure in a tube boiler kept in the basement of the hotel building, he said.
The fire brigade made an enquiry with the hotel authorities and also thoroughly inspected the premises, but there was no fire, the official said.
It was a "good intent false alarm message" by the pedestrian, the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge
Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11
Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed
NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down
To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac
Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events
Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final
Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life
Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study
Indian tennis at a crossroads