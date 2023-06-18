Pedestrian raises alarm after noticing smoke at top floor of Mumbai hotel; fire brigade says no blaze

Alarm as smoke emerges from Mumbai hotel, no blaze

Officials were alerted at 8.20 am after smoke was noticed at the Trident Hotel located at Nariman Point

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 13:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

A pedestrian raised an alarm after seeing smoke coming out of the top floor of a plush 34-floor hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, but a fire official later said there was no blaze and the smoke was billowing out of the hotel's chimney.

According to the fire official, they were alerted at 8.20 am after the person noticed smoke at the Trident Hotel located at Nariman Point here.

A fire engine and a jumbo tanker arrived at the spot.

After reaching the spot, the fire personnel found the smoke was coming out of a chimney on the building's terrace due to a technical failure in a tube boiler kept in the basement of the hotel building, he said.

The fire brigade made an enquiry with the hotel authorities and also thoroughly inspected the premises, but there was no fire, the official said.

It was a "good intent false alarm message" by the pedestrian, the official said.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Fire Accident

