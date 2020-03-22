Mumbaikars clap hands from houses amid 'Janta curfew'

People in Mumbai clap hands, bang utensils from houses amid 'Janta Curfew'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 22 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 17:56 ist

For five minutes on Sunday evening, lakhs of Mumbaikars stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped their hands, banged plates and pans to salute those participating the war against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

They were requested to clap their hands and bang utensils like plates and pans from their houses.

For several enthusiastic Mumbaikars, the clapping started way before the 5 pm start time set by Modi. Many were seen clapping beyond the stipulated five minutes.

Modi had asked people to join from their doorsteps, balconies and windows. Many residents took to Twitter to point out that not all houses in Mumbai have balconies.

One user said, "Mumbai person thought he will come out in his balcony and sing with his neighbours. There was no balcony."

Another wrote, "A lot of folks living in Mumbai: Balcony? Which balcony?" Another post read, "Was looking forward to standing on my balcony and clapping, but I live in Mumbai..oh well #jantacurfew"

Another Twitter user added, "I dont have a balcony. Where do I go with my thaali?! #Mumbai." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 