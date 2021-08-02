People will have to wait to catch locals: CM Thackeray

People will have to wait to catch local trains: CM Thackeray

However, Thackeray has assured some relaxation to shops and other establishments

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 02 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 20:55 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid growing demand by the general public to be allowed in local trains in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that people will have to wait as the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic still looms large.

The suburban train services in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) is considered the lifeline of India’s financial capital.

“As of now, the general public would not be allowed as there is a possibility of a third wave,” Thackeray told reporters in Sangli district, where he has been to review the flood-affected regions.

Thackeray also urged the management of workplaces to alter or change the timings accordingly for their employees so as to avoid crowding on roads and public transport.

However, Thackeray has assured some relaxation to shops and other establishments.

Meanwhile, a PIL has been filed by the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh in the Bombay High Court seeking to declare journalists and other media personnel as essential workers and allow them to travel by Mumbai’s suburban locals.

The PIL states that 12 states have declared journalists and media personnel as frontline workers but Maharashtra has not done the same.

Various journalists associations and clubs have been demanding that journalists be treated as frontline workers and be allowed to travel in local trains.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid may keep Indian women out of job market for years

Covid may keep Indian women out of job market for years

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

 