People will see miracle in Baramati, Sakoli and Worli in next elections: BJP

In a significant statement, state BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule said that in the next elections, people will witness a miracle in Baramati, Sakoli and Worli seats.

Sakoli in Bhandara district is represented by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole, one of the most vocal critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Worli in Mumbai is represented by Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As far as Baramati is concerned, NCP President Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule represents it in the Lok Sabha and nephew Ajit Pawar in Vidhan Sabha. Ajit is also the Leader of Opposition and a former deputy chief minister.

“In the upcoming elections, people will witness a miracle in Aaditya Thackeray’s Worli constituency, Congress President Nana Patole’s Sakoli constituency and in NCP's Baramati constituency,” Bawankule said.

In the run up to the bypolls to Andheri East, he said that voting for Thackeray’s political outfit is like voting for Congress-NCP as Uddhav has strayed away from the ideals of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

In the elections, Rutuja Latke of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who is the joined candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is pitted against Murji Patel of the BJP, who has the backing of Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

“During the two-and-a-half year’s tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Thackeray had adopted the ideologies of the Congress-NCP,” he said.

“Now his Shiv Sena is supporting Rahul Gandhi’s yatra as well. We will go door-to-door and tell the voters how Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has gone far away from Balasaheb's ideals,” he said.

Bawankule said that under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP will win the bypolls.

Talking about Pawar's statement that MLAs with Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena were unhappy and that NCP state President Jayant Patil’s prediction that the Shinde-Fadnavis government will not last long, Bawankule said: “When the MVA government was in power, these leaders were proclaiming that BJP MLAs were in touch with them. But nothing of that sort ever happened. Both Pawar and Jayant must first see what is going on among MLAs of their party. When people from their party will enter the BJP, is when they will realise what exactly had happened.”