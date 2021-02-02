Permanent Kashmir trade & cultural centre in Pune

In a major initiative, a permanent Kashmir Trade and Cultural Centre would be established in Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) would take a lead in this regard along with Sarhad, which is spearheaded by Sanjay Nahar.

“The PMC will take lead in establishing a permanent Kashmir Trade and Cultural centre at Pune in accordance with a first of its kind Pune-Srinagar Sister City Agreement, and with collaboration with Sarhad,” Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

“Farmers and handicraft artisans of Kashmir will be benefitted and a cultural bond between both the diverse cultures will be strengthened because of the initiative,” he said while inaugurating the Sarhad-organized Jammu-Kashmir handicraft sales festival at Ambar Hall in Kothrud.

Those present at the inauguration were deputy commissioner of police Pournima Gaikwad-Kandhare and Wahid Malik, president of Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation.

According to Nahar, Pune and Srinagar already enjoy strong academic bonds with around 250 students from the two Union Territories studying in various top educational institutions here, besides another 4,500-plus in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Mohol said further in his speech that after the abrogation of Article 370 and during the Covid-19 pandemic the farmers and artisans of Kashmir suffered heavily because of lack of the market places giving a boost to poverty and unemployment.

Under the circumstances, Sarhad took initiative and actively helped the farmers by organizing farmers to consumer sales in Pune which helped Kashmiri farmers to some extent and boosted their confidence that they are not alone but nation is with them.

To strengthen the emotional bond between the people of Kashmir and Pune, a permanent Kashmir Trade and Cultural Centre in need of time, said Mohol, adding that he will take necessary positive steps to start it in collaboration with Sarhad and PMC.

Among present on this occasion was Sachin Jamge of Vandemataram Sanghatana, Yuvraj Shaha, Shailesh Wadekar of sarhad, film producer Nilesh Navalakha, Dr, Shailesh Pagaria, author Sanjay Sonawani, lawyer Asim Sarode, Dr Amol Deolekar, Anna Raut, Vijay Kumbhar.