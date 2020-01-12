Persistent cold affects crops in Rajasthan

The marginal decrease in the minimum temperature at most places in Rajasthan is persistent, the meteorological department said.

According to the Met department, the minimum temperature in Kota, Sikar and Vanasthali was 4.9, 5 and 5.1 degrees Celsius. Whereas Bundi was the coldest place in the state at 4.4 degrees Celsius. Respectively, Churu and Pilani recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius each, while the minimum temperature in Jaipur was 6 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, in another 48 hours, there will be light rains and hailstorm in western and eastern parts of the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to provide relief to farmers for loss to crops due to locust attacks. The CM directed collectors of the affected districts (Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Ganganagar and Hanumangarh ), to submit loss assessment report at the earliest and to start distribution of compensation to the affected farmers in the next three days. The CM also interacted with collectors through video conference.