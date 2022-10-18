Person who used my name to enter dance bar arrested: Goa CM

Seemingly frustrated over his name being casually dropped by lawbreakers—even used by members of the general public—to gain entry to Goa’s entertainment spaces, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that such attempts to cite his name to influence officials will not be tolerated.

Sawant revealed to reporters that recently someone had tried to influence promoters of a dance bar in the state to enter the premises by stating his name.

“I will not tolerate such incidents. Last time one person used my name to enter a dance bar, he was arrested, and a complaint has been lodged against him,” the chief minister claimed.

When asked to comment on the spate of instances where persons have used his name to try and get around officials on duty, Sawant said: “I am telling again, if anyone uses my name for collecting money or doing any work then people can complain or call CMO (Chief Minister’s Office).”

Sawant also said that so far three persons had been arrested for using his name and designation with the officials.

“By now three persons are arrested for various such issues,” Sawant said.