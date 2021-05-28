Petrol at Rs 100: Thane NCP puts up 'celebratory' hoardings

The Thane unit of the NCP on Friday put up billboards across the city "celebrating" the cost of petrol hitting the century mark, and took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government by telling people such price rise was the Centre's idea of "achche din".

Thane NCP president Anand Paranjpe said fuel prices were rising over the past fortnight and petrol was retailing at Rs 100 in the city.

Petrol price had, on Thursday, crossed the Rs 100-a- litre mark here after the price of petrol was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre.

The increase - 14th this month - took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.