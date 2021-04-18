Pharma director row: Investigation was based on tip-off: Dilip Walse-Patil

The investigation of Bruck Pharma Pvt Ltd was based on a tip-off about stocking 60,000 vials of life-saving Remdesivir injection, according to the Mumbai Police and Home department.

“The investigation (of the representative of Bruck Pharma) was based on an input about the storage of Remdesivir injection,” Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said.

"There's a shortage of Remdesivir in the state and black marketing is rampant. We had information about this storage facility. Acting in good faith, we only wanted to verify the inputs. He (supplier) was called for an inquiry, it wasn't an arrest," Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Chaitanya S said that Mumbai Police has specific information about stocking 60,000 vials of Remdesivir by a pharmaceutical company. “The stock could not be exported due to an existing ban by the Government of India on export of Remdesivir,” he said.

According to him, the director of this pharmaceutical company was called by BKC police station for inquiry. A team from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) was also there at the BKC police station. The Commissioner and Joint Commissioner, FDA, were also aware of this.

“The Mumbai Police acted in good faith. The director of the pharmaceutical company was called for an inquiry in order to trace and seize a large quantity i.e., 60,000 vials, of the life-saving medicine Remdesivir based on a specific input verified by facts. This inquiry was necessary in the light of complaints of rampant hoarding and black marketing of Remdesivir and shortage being faced by citizens,” Chaitanya said.

The director of the pharmaceutical company was questioned and later allowed to go after asking him to be present for inquiry whenever called.