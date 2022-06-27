PIL in Bombay HC against rebel Shiv Sena leaders

PIL in Bombay HC against rebel Shiv Sena leaders

CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stripped the MLAs of their portfolios

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mrityunjay Bose ,
  • Jun 27 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 13:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Amid the political saga in Maharashtra, a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court against the rebel Shiv Sena leaders led by minister Eknath Shinde seeking directions to them to return to Mumbai and assume their offices in the interest of the public.

Meanwhile CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stripped the MLAs of their portfolios.

Pune-based advocate Asim Sarode mentioned the petition before Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik. “Submit the praecipe…we will see,” Justice Datta said.

The group of petitioners -  Utpal Chandawar, Abhijit Ghule-Patil, Neelima Vartak, Medha Kulkarni,  Hemant Karnik, Manali Gupte and Madhavi Kulkarni - filed the petition through Sarode and advocate Ajinkya Udane.

Track updates on Maharashtra here

The petitioners have submitted the list of legislators/ministers who are now holed up in Guwahati.

The petitioners pointed out that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not declared any process of taking decisions to assure the citizens that the government would not stop functioning.

“Taking into consideration the fundamental rights of citizens, the court may please direct respondent no. 1 (Shinde), who is on unofficial leave with other ministers to return to state and assume duties,” the petition states.

Besides, the petition also calls for “appropriate action” against Shinde and other ministers for “omissions of duty” and “moral wrongs” leading to disrespect  for public rights and good governance.

It also urged other respondents - State of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena President/Party Head, NCP Maharashtra Unit President, Congress Maharashtra Unit President  to submit a detailed plan of assurance mentioning the process of governance in absence of these ministers.

Also Read | Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs enjoy high-class lifestyle in Guwahati: A look at estimates

“Forming the government is one positive action while creating situations to topple the government by hook or by crook is a definite public nuisance issue for the common citizens. Why should the citizens be compelled to tolerate the nonsense under the name of politics,” the petition said and also pointed out how these MLAs/ministers have travelled to Surat and then Guwahati.

"Instead of working for the community, the respondents are aiming at securing personal gains by instigating an internal disorder within the governance of the State,” the 15-page PIL states.

““Peculiar situations and circumstances to bring down the political arrangement of governance which has pushed the common citizens and voters under worrying situations as to who will take care of their public rights and the same is a grave threat to democracy,” it states.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra Crisis
Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra
Bombay High Court
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena

What's Brewing

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

3-hour wait at IKEA B'luru as crowds swell on weekend

3-hour wait at IKEA B'luru as crowds swell on weekend

Why Kathmandu has banned pani puri

Why Kathmandu has banned pani puri

A cautious welcome to surrogacy rules

A cautious welcome to surrogacy rules

DH Toon | Int'l 'Mann ki Baat', but with same message

DH Toon | Int'l 'Mann ki Baat', but with same message

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win

 