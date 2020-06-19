Pilot confident of Congress' victory in RS polls

Pilot confident of Congress' victory in Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 19 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 17:44 ist
Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win the Rajya Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot claimed that efforts were made to "create confusion" and spread rumour, but the candidates nominated by the AICC are going to win.

"Both of our party candidates are going to win and I want to wish them in advance for their victory," he said.

Get all the Updates of Rajya Sabha Polls here

The polling for three Rajya Sabha seats in the state started at 9 am and got over at 4 pm. The counting of votes will begin at 5 pm.

The Congress has nominated K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi for the polls, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sachin Pilot
Rajya Sabha Elections
Rajya Sabha polls
Rajasthan
Congress

What's Brewing

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

In China's vaccine race, shortage of monkeys & weekends

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

Marcus Rashford and the footballer of the future

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

'Half of the world's children face violence every year'

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

Businesses urged to give refugees more jobs in COVID-19

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

COVID-19: Follow Karnataka model, Centre tells states

 