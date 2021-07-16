Pilot from Bengaluru killed in Jalgaon plane crash

A flying instructor from Bengaluru was killed while a trainee lady pilot was injured when a trainer aircraft crashed in Chopda in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The deceased pilot was identified as Noorul Ameen (28).

The injured student Anshika Gurjar (22), who is from Madhya Pradesh, had been admitted to a local hospital. She has suffered fractures and is said to be out of danger.

The two-seater aircraft of Italian make - VT-BRP - belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation (NMIMSAA) at Shirpur in Dhule, affiliated with the reputed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVPKM)’s group of educational institutions in Mumbai.

The plane took off from Shirpur and crashed off the Wardhi village in Chopda along the Satpura ranges.

“We have lost a pilot and a trainee is injured. We are doing everything possible from our side,” Air Commodore Hitesh Patel, the Director of NMIMS Academy of Aviation, told DH from Dhule over the phone.

According to him, Italian-made TECNAM P-2008Jc had been given airworthiness and training certificates barely six months ago.

Villagers have reported that the plane suddenly came crashing down. The plane was badly mangled after the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed shock over the incident. “An investigation team is being rushed to the site,” he said and confirmed the death of a flight instructor and injuries to the trainee, a lady.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

1/2 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 16, 2021

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," he added.

According to Jalgaon’s Superintendent of Police Pravin Munde, the crash took place around 1630 hours.

The immediate cause of the crash is not yet known.