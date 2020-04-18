PIPFPD writes to India, Pak govts demanding release of fishermen

The Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) has written a joint letter to both the governments demanding immediate repatriation of fishermen, women prisoners and others not charged in serious cases, in the wake of pandemic Covid-19 sweeping the world.

The letter was addressed to India's Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and Pakistan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"We are all going through a difficult time. The challenge before all of us, like other nations, is to save our citizens, but also the world, from the Covid-19. We are pleased to know that both our governments are taking significant steps to save the people. This is also a time that we should think of human beings beyond national borders. As you will agree, humanity, beyond national interests, must come first," said the joint statement signed by Dr IA Rehman, Mohammed Tahseen, Dr Syeda Hamid, Tapan K Bose and Jatin Desai.

They said it is necessary to activate the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to fight Covid-19 in a coordinated and comprehensive way. In this context, the meeting of Saarc leaders called by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the video was significant and is yielding results.

"We urge that India and Pakistan must prioritise each other and Saarc at this time, and not make much required Saarc processes victim of existing governmental hostilities. Towards this, we urge both governments to hold the dialogue at the highest level and step back from border skirmishes and violence in land and water," they said.

The letter stated that keeping in mind the overcrowded prisons and the possibility of infection, the Supreme Court and the central and state governments in India, as well as government of Pakistan, have taken steps to release certain kind of prisoners from its prisons on parole or furlough. Such kinds of steps are absolutely necessary to fight this deadly infection. We request that such relief measures be made applicable in the case of prisoners from each other’s countries too.

"The family members of arrested fishermen, women and other prisoners languishing in each other’s prisons are deeply concerned for their loved ones. Communication between the families and prisoners does not take place even during normal times and these are difficult times," it said.

The family members are tense and are desperate to see their jailed relatives back with them. The fact is, prisons in both countries are overcrowded. To fight coronavirus one need to keep ‘physical distance’. It is necessary that both countries release the prisoners and facilitate their transportation back through the Wagah/Attari border.

It requested the Governments of India and Pakistan - to release and repatriate all fishermen languishing in each other country’s prisons as they entered each other’s water ‘inadvertently’ (charges against them are non-serious in nature), release and repatriate all women prisoners from the custody of each other, and release and repatriate all other prisoners who are not charged in serious cases.